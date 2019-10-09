Clear
Warmer Wednesday, rain chances return later this week

Wednesday will warm to the low to mid 80s for North Alabama. Next chance for rain arrives Friday night and into Saturday.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Morning fog and low clouds will continue to mix out through the late morning.  This will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.  For many areas today will be 10-15 degrees warmer than Monday and Tuesday.  Highs in the mid 80s will continue through Friday along with the threat of morning fog.

Our next cold front will arrive by late Friday night and into Saturday.  Most data has rain holding off until after most football games will have wrapped up.  Rain chances pick up for North Alabama overnight Friday night and through Saturday morning.  Saturday will not be a wash-out.  Expect improving conditions by Saturday afternoon.  Rain totals will stay below 0.25" for most on Saturday.  The next chance for rain will arrive Monday night and into Tuesday.  This next system has the potential to be wetter than Saturday.

