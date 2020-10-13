Warmer Wednesday afternoon following a chilly morning

We've been enjoying the results of Monday night's cold front all day Tuesday. From a cool fall morning to a warm and sunny afternoon, temperatures are back near average and the humidity has returned to a tolerable level.

Tonight, temperatures dip to the upper 40s under a clear sky and light wind. Expect warmer conditions Wednesday with abundant sunshine and a high near 80. Thursday is quite similar, although morning temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler - in the upper 50s.

Fear not fall-lovers. Another cold front is on the way...this time, stronger than the last. It won't bring much in the way of rain, but we will get a nearly 20 degree drop in temperatures between Thursday and Friday. All of North Alabama should see less than a tenth of an inch of rain at most. The front passes Thursday night and leaves lingering cloud cover for at least the first half of Friday. Highs only make it to the lower 60s Friday afternoon, so Friday Night Football will be chilly for the fans on the bleachers. Lows dip to near 40 Saturday morning.

Aside from some brisk morning temperatures both Saturday and Sunday, the weekend will be perfect for the pumpkin patch or just an afternoon walk. Rain chances hold off until the first part of next week.