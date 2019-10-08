Clear

Warmer Tuesday with periods of sunshine

Clouds will slowly clear out this morning and into the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama will begin to warm up and dry out after Monday's widespread rain.  Low clouds will take some time to mix out Tuesday so it may take until the early afternoon hours for mostly sunny skies.  Afternoon highs will run 5-10 degrees warmer than Monday and even a few degrees above normal.

The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.  North Alabama will remain nearly 10 degrees above normal the rest of the workweek with highs in the mid 80s through Friday.

The next chance for rain arrives late Friday night and into Saturday.  A fast moving cold front will bring between a 0.10-0.25" of rain Saturday along with highs in the low 70s.  This same cold front will also allow for our first morning in the 40s of the season on Sunday.

