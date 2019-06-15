Warmer Saturday, rain chances return Sunday

The Tennessee Valley has seen below normal highs and very low humidity the last 2 days but that ends Saturday. Parts of the Valley will warm to 90° under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will also rise Saturday but rain chances will hold off until Sunday with better rain chances next week.

Sunday, expect a few showers and storms by the afternoon. The rain and storm coverage only increases through the work week.

Expect scattered rain and storms each day through next week. When it's not raining, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Overnight lows plateau near 70 with highs in the mid 80s. Stronger storms can produce gusty wind, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. However, there's no outlined threat for severe weather at this time. You'll likely get a break from watering the garden, too. In total, the next 7 days should bring between 1 and 2 inches of rain to the Valley.