Warm with isolated storms Thursday

The chance for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder continues tonight into Thursday. Temperatures remain mild, in the mid 60s for lows, and we'll be back in the mid 80s Thursday afternoon. As expected all week, there will be more widespread rain and storms Friday and especially Saturday. Stronger storms should remain just to our west, so in the Valley, expect gusty wind and heavy rain at most.

Temperatures dip to the upper 70s for highs this weekend before we're back in the 80s to kick off the next work week. Isolated storms are possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. As we get further into May, the pattern of humid mornings and afternoons with a smattering of storms will gradually become the norm.