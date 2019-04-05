Warm weekend with off & on storms, some strong Sunday night

Saturday and Sunday will give us a little taste of almost summer-like weather. Highs top out near 80 degrees each afternoon and we have storms in the forecast. The driest day is Saturday, with only an isolated shower or storm during the day. Otherwise, we'll see a good mix of clouds and sun. Saturday night is a little bit of a different story as a cluster of storms swings out of Mississippi and into the Valley, but they should remain below severe limits. You may wake up to some heavy rain and thunder overnight, then storms taper by Sunday morning.

While Saturday's storms bring little risk of severe weather, Sunday's storms aren't quite as benign. The necessary ingredients for a high confidence severe weather forecast are not in place. Still, the risk for severe weather in north Alabama Sunday night into Monday morning is not zero. For example, the best chance for severe storms would be early Monday morning based on the atmospheric set-up, but there's likely not going to be enough energy (instability) for anything severe. Regardless, the entire Valley is still included in a marginal to slight risk Sunday night, so we will be monitoring the situation accordingly. If any severe storms develop, straight line winds are the main risk.

Aside from the severe threat, the rain totals and temperatures in the coming days are noteworthy, too. Highs continue to be a bit above average - in the mid 70s to lower 80s through next Thursday. A burst of colder air at the end of next week drops highs back into the 60s, however. Rain totals area wide for the next 7 days range from two to two and a half inches, so we'll easily make up our March rainfall deficit. Remember though...for the calendar year of 2019, we are over NINE inches above average with Huntsville picking up over 25 inches of rain so far this year.