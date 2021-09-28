Warm weather continues Wednesday with a few stray afternoon showers

Mostly clear skies overnight will allow for another round of river valley fog Wednesday morning but coverage of dense fog should be lower than the last couple of mornings. It will also be noticeably warmer at sunrise Wednesday compared to the last 5 mornings. With temperatures at sunrise near the mid-60s, kids may not need the light jackets at the bus stop.

The story line for the rest of the week continues to be the battle between humid air to our southwest and drier air to our northeast. Which air-mass wins the battle? Well, at least for the short term, it might be a split decision. The more humid air tries to sneak into northwest Alabama starting Wednesday. This added moisture may set off an isolated shower or two in the Shoals both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Everyone else will likely see just a few more clouds with more warm temperatures in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, data sources are still undecided on how the humid and dry air-masses interact. One data source keeps the humid air in place for everyone through the weekend, meaning chances for spotty showers and storms by Sunday. Another source pushes drier air into northeast Alabama, which would minimize rain chances. For now, our forecast will split the difference. A stray shower is possible Sunday with slightly higher coverage Monday. Rainfall totals stay below a quarter inch for all of us in the next seven days.

Hurricane Sam is still churning over open water as a mighty Category 4 storm. Luckily, no direct impacts to any land are expected (latest track pushes Sam east of Bermuda), but it may stay as a major hurricane all the way into the weekend. The NHC is also watching three other areas of interest for possible development but no impacts to the US are expected for at least the next 10 days.