Warm trend begins Sunday

After the chilly morning, temperatures have rebounded and it's an absolutely gorgeous day to be outdoors. Comfortably cool highs with plenty of sunshine this afternoon, and tonight will be a tad bit warmer past sunset making for a nice night for any late night plans.

Anticipating a more unseasonably warm day for Sunday with highs near 80. Another dry sunny day, but that changes once we get to Monday. Right now it's looking like the stronger storms will stay off further west and north of us, but we'll still see scattered showers and have the chance for a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Rain moves out east by the afternoon and we'll dry things out. Highs remain in the upper 70's for Tuesday. A more dominant system is set to move in Wednesday which can bring us the chance for stronger storms. After this system moves out highs will be back to seasonable in the lower 70's upper 60's.