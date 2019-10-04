Warm today, but fall like temperatures are right around the corner

The record breaking triple digit heat we have dealt with this week is finally behind us as the cool down to fall is now underway. The first cold front is now moving through north Alabama this morning. You will not see a drastic change today. While it will not be as humid nor will it be oppressively hot, we will still warm up into the low 90s this afternoon. Once the cold front moves through, it will be quite breezy this afternoon and evening, with wind gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour through the overnight. Combine these winds with the low humidity and our current drought, and you have a perfect recipe for brush fires to get out of control quickly today. Please continue to be mindful of the elevated fire danger. Avoid campfires and any burning of any kind until we receive substantial rainfall.

Saturday looks very similar to Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s once again. An isolated shower or storm is possible especially east of I-65 Saturday afternoon, but most locations will stay dry. Substantial rainfall will return to north Alabama Sunday evening and throughout much of Monday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms during this time along the second cold front could lead to near once inch of rainfall in many locations across north Alabama. This will not be a drought busting rainfall, but will still be incredibly beneficial given the extremely dry conditions across north Alabama. Severe weather is not expected as the cold front makes its way through the region.

Once this cold front and the rain with it clear out by Tuesday, plenty of sunshine and fall-like temperatures finally return to north Alabama! Temperatures range from the low 70s on Monday to near 80 by the middle of next week with lows each morning in the low to mid 50s.