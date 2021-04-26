Warm start to the workweek, storm chances return Thursday

North Alabama woke up to some patchy fog in the typical spots closer to lake and river basins. Other than the fog we're seeing just passing high clouds. Plenty of sun to clear the fog and warm most to around 80 Monday afternoon.

The warming trend will peak Tuesday/Wednesday depending on your location. Most will peak in the mid-80s this week but a few warm spots may approach the upper 80s.

Dry conditions appear to last through as late as Thursday afternoon. Latest data indicates that the front responsible for our next round of showers and storms will slowly move into North Alabama late Thursday through Friday morning. The same data also shows that ingredients will NOT be in place for severe weather but we'll monitor any changes the next few days. North Alabama will start to dry out through Friday afternoon and evening.