Warm start to the workweek, rain chances steadily increasing

Happy Monday! It's a quiet start to the workweek with mostly clear skies across the region right now. Temperatures are mild in the low to mid 70s this morning and we will stay seasonable today as highs reach 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Similar to what we saw this weekend, we can't completely rule out a few scattered showers and perhaps one or two storms thanks to daytime heating this afternoon. This activity will be few and far between though and many spots should remain dry.

The weather pattern does become much more unsettled in the coming days. We are currently watching a tropical disturbance off the coast of South Carolina that will move onshore late tonight. There is a 60 percent chance of this system becoming a tropical cyclone, but it may run out of water before it is able to strengthen. Regardless, what's left of this disturbance will pass close by North Alabama Tuesday, setting the stage for increased coverage of showers and storms tomorrow and Wednesday. No severe storms are expected, but heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with any of the stronger storms.

By late week, a cold front brings our best chance for widespread showers and storms in the 7 day forecast. Rain could start as early as Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday. The heaviest rain looks to place Friday. While this means a wet end to the workweek, the impacts for the holiday weekend are still up in the air. The front looks to stall out nearby, but where it stalls out determines our chances for lingering showers and storms this weekend. For now, we will keep chances for scattered showers and storms in the forecast through Sunday and make any adjustments as the week progresses. Rainfall totals will be substantial in the next seven days, with 2" to 2.5" excepted. This could lead to localized flooding concerns this weekend and early next week. The cold front will cool us down into the low 80s for the holiday weekend, which is pretty unusual for the 4th of July.