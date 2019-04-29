Warm start to the workweek

The Tennessee Valley will see passing clouds Monday but also periods of mostly sunny skies. Enough sunshine will break through Monday to warm the Valley to the mid 80s which is 5-10 degrees above normal for late April.

Tuesday will bring the warmest weather of 2019 so far for the Valley. Most areas will warm to the mid to upper 80s but a few isolated spots could make a run at the first 90 of 2019.

Wednesday will introduce low chances for an isolated shower or thunderstorm with best chances by the evening. Rain chances will continue to increase Thursday and Friday. Friday by far brings the best chances for showers and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley. The severe threat with any thunderstorms that may form this week is very low to unlikely.

If the slow moving cold front clears the Tennessee Valley Friday night and into Saturday this will drop our chances for rain this weekend. Forecast models are still struggling with this weekend so continue to monitor the forecast from the Storm Tracker Weather Team.