Warm start to the work week, more rain and cooler temperatures ahead

Monday's temperatures will start off chilly but a quick warm up has us back into the 60's by the afternoon.

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 3:27 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 3:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Monday's temperatures will start off chilly but a quick warm up has us back into the 60's by the afternoon. Tuesday's highs are even warmer with temperatures back in the 70's. The day starts off dry, but by Tuesday night a system bringing rain and thunderstorms moves in and lasts until Wednesday morning. A cold front also comes along Wednesday bring unseasonably cooler temperatures back into the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of frost likely to start of the day.

