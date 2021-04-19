Warm start to the week, temperatures crash Wednesday

It's a quiet start to the work week. It is chilly though, especially for late April, with many spots in the mid to upper 40s this morning. With plenty of sunshine throughout the day, temperatures warm up quickly. We'll be in the mid 50s later this morning, then the mid 60s by lunchtime. Highs this afternoon are mild but still comfortable near 70 degrees.

We have one more warm day Tuesday with highs close to average in the mid 70s. Then big changes arrive early Wednesday morning. A strong cold front sweeps through the region early Wednesday. There won't be much moisture with this front, but an isolated shower can't be completely ruled out, especially near the Alabama-Tennessee state line. Once this front moves through, temperatures crash behind it. Many locations will be stuck in the 50s all day Wednesday despite mostly sunny skies later in the day. Record cold temperatures will also be possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Here in the city, lows likely fall into the upper 30s. Outlying areas may fall closer to the mid 30s and it's not impossible for some spots to make a run for the freezing mark. Regardless of exact temperatures, widespread frost is a good bet early Thursday morning.

Temperatures recover by the end of the week before another system looks to bring a soaking rain to the area Saturday. It is too early for specifics with this weekend system, but around a half inch to one inch of rain will be possible this weekend. Sunday looks much quieter and drier.