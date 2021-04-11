Warm start to the new week, then a cool down

It has been a picture perfect Spring day across North Alabama! High pressure is in control of our weather pattern, with a breezy west wind helping us top out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. The wind should begin to subside past sunset and clear skies continue overnight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 Monday morning. The start of the work week looks great, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures near 80 tomorrow.

In general, the weather pattern still looks quiet for the upcoming week. No storm chances are in the seven day forecast (and perhaps beyond that), which is quite unusual for mid April. We do have a couple of small rain chances on the way. A small disturbance will slide by the region early Tuesday. We can't completely rule out an isolated shower with this disturbance, but most should stay dry. We will see more clouds than sun Tuesday, keeping temperatures in check in the mid 70s. By Wednesday, a stronger system will bring a slightly higher chance for scattered showers. This Wednesday system will be just plain rain and will stay light in nature, so no flooding concerns are expected. At most, rainfall amounts of a tenth to maybe a quarter inch are possible.

The bigger headline will be the cool down behind this midweek system. Highs are stuck in the 60s Wednesday onward with lows in the mid 40s. More scattered showers return next weekend.