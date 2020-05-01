Warm start to May

Overnight lows dipped to the low to mid 40s for most of North Alabama Friday. Today's morning lows were about 10-15 degrees below normal for early May. Thanks to clear and sunny skies Friday, afternoon highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s which is near normal.

The weekend, afternoon highs climb into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We'll only have a few high clouds in place.

The start of the next "work week" looks a little bit different. The chance for a few showers and storms is back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures still make it into the lower 80s with mild overnight lows in the lower 60s. Behind a cold front that passes Tuesday into Wednesday, rain chances drop but so do the temperatures. By Thursday, we'll be knocked back down to the upper 60s.