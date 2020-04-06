Sunny Monday but a few stray showers possible, severe threat by midweek

Mostly sunny skies will lead to a quick warm up for North Alabama Monday. Highs should warm to the low 80s by 3 PM this afternoon. This heating could lead to a few pop-up showers and even a stray storm this afternoon and evening but most of North Alabama will stay dry through tonight.

More pop-up showers and storms will be possible Tuesday with higher chances than today. Severe weather is unlikely for area Tuesday we'll need to watch stronger storms nearby. Just off to our south, southwest in Central Mississippi and Central Alabama isolated severe storms are possible through Tuesday evening. The greatest threat is damaging straight-line winds. It is possible that some of these storms could come close to Franklin, Lawrence and Morgan Counties but chances remain very low tomorrow.

By far the greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be late Wednesday and into early Thursday. A storm system will drop into North Alabama from out of the Northwest. Current timing is just after midnight early Thursday for the Shoals and moving southwest, clearing Marshall & Dekalb Counties over a 2-hour period. Greatest threat is damaging straight-line winds but we'll continue to monitor any tornado threat over the next 2 days.

Our focus then shifts to a murky forecast for Easter weekend. Data sources are very split on the chance for widespread rainfall heading into Saturday and Easter Sunday. One source suggests that North Alabama will stay dry all weekend, with any rain chances to our south along the Gulf Coast. On the other hand, another data source is keying in on the potential for a widespread rain event, with the chance for heavy rain Saturday night into Easter morning. Given the extreme differences and uncertainty we are seeing in the forecast for next weekend, we are going to split the difference for the time being until the picture becomes clearer. We'll keep a chance for scattered showers both Saturday and Easter Sunday and make any changes throughout the week. One thing we can say with confidence is it will be much cooler next weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.