Warm, rainy week ahead

Overnight, we'll get another round of showers. Those showers mainly end by Tuesday morning, but we'll keep the chance for some drizzle and an isolated shower in the forecast. Temperatures are a bit warmer Tuesday, climbing to the upper 60s during the afternoon, even with a cloudy sky.

By Wednesday, we may even get a couple of glimpses of blue sky, but there will certainly be more clouds than sun. Regardless, highs climb further still - into the mid 70s during the afternoon. We'll see the chance for some scattered showers and a few storms both Wednesday and Thursday, but better rain chances hold off until Friday.

An approaching cold front rolls toward North Alabama during the day Friday. Expect widespread and sometimes steady, heavy rain with embedded storms. With consistent rain chances, we can see between 2 and 3 inches of rain over the next week. Any flooding threat should be mitigated by the breaks we'll get off and on over the next few days.