Warm pattern continues into the work week.

You'll need the jackets heading out the door Monday! Chance for fog and even frost possible in our cooler areas to start your work week, but by lunch time, you'll want to put the coats away! Highs in the 70's tomorrow by Monday afternoon, with another day of clear skies and plenty of sunshine.

The warm pattern lasts for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday will be our last warmer day. A cold front pushing through heading into Friday will bring not only the chance for showers throughout the day, but by Friday night will bring back the briskly cold temperatures with highs struggling to make it to 50 by next weekend.