Warm finish to the workweek, cold front arrives late Friday

Another mild night with lows only in the mid 60s Thursday morning. The warm weather continues Thursday and Friday before the much-anticipated changes arrive for the weekend. A strong cold front is still set to arrive in North Alabama late Friday night into early Saturday.

Ahead of the front, spotty showers and a stray storm will be possible as early as Friday afternoon. It'll be a close call for Friday Night Football with a line of showers and possibly embedded thunderstorms in northwest Alabama around or just after kickoff. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe but lightning would delay any ongoing games. Rain is the most widespread overnight Friday and during the early morning hours Saturday.

The front will be in Georgia well before sunrise Saturday morning. Much drier, cooler, and more comfortable air quickly moves in and sticks around for a while.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s! In fact, data sources are trending even cooler with our overnight lows Sunday and Monday morning so we may need to adjust those numbers even lower in coming days.