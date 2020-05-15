Warm weekend, isolated thunderstorms possible

Cloud cover will erode enough into Friday afternoon to allow for highs in the mid 80s. Areas that see more sunshine could even reach the upper 80s today.

Like Thursday, the shower and thunderstorm threat is very low, especially for areas east of I-65. By far the best rain chances today once will be for areas west and closer to the Alabama-Mississippi state-line. Any shower or thunderstorm activity should quickly wind down by or just after sunset this evening.

Expect nearly identical conditions Saturday, albeit a little warmer later in the day. Some data has backed off the coverage of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday so chances still remain between 10-20% for most of North Alabama.

Previous model runs were indicating a cold front passing early Monday, but not bringing in much in the way of cooler air. Recent model runs have shifted to now bring in a bit of a cool down by midweek next week. Still, there's not a lot in the way of measurable rain coming with the front. Most locations should pick up less than a tenth of an inch Sunday into Monday and less than a quarter of an inch over the next 7 days. Exceptions of course are locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.