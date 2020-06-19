Warm finish to spring, hot start to summer

Friday is the last full day of astronomical spring. The summer solstice occurs locally at 4:43 pm Saturday. The summer solstice is when the sun's direct rays are over the Tropic of Cancer(23.5 degrees latitude north of the equator). The solstice occurs during the day with the highest sun angle and most day-length of the entire year. Day-length begins to decrease Sunday and each day through the winter solstice on December 21st.

It will feel like late spring Friday with highs in the upper 80s. this is roughly 5 degrees warmer than the rest of this workweek and near average for late June. We will also continue to see the chances for a few stray showers and isolated storms Friday afternoon and into the early evening. Most of North Alabama will remain dry. Best chances of any rain today will be closer to Sand Mountain.

For the weekend, it's a touch hotter. Expect highs near 90 for both Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday. Storm chances are isolated Sunday afternoon, but more widespread starting Monday. An approaching cold front will increase the coverage of showers and storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Some data sources indicate the front basically stalling out very close to the Tennessee Valley, which would keep rain chances in play through at least Thursday.Right now, about an inch of rain is expected through next week, with higher rain totals within any thunderstorms. Highs drop a bit due to the cloud cover and cold front, into the lower 80s by midweek. Don't expect a "cool down," though. Humidity will keep it feeling uncomfortable.