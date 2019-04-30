Warm finish to April

Most of the Tennessee Valley will run 1-3 degrees warmer Tuesday compared to Monday afternoon. This will make Tuesday the warmest day of 2019 so far with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The Valley will remain dry Tuesday with passing clouds but mostly sunny skies. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain very low for Wednesday. If we see any precipitation it will be mainly east of I-65 with best chances closer to Sand Mountain.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue to climb Thursday, Friday and into Saturday. Some strong thunderstorms will be possible but the severe threat remains very low.

Once the cold front clears the Tennessee Valley Sunday morning chances for rain will come to an end. Expect dry conditions to start next workweek.