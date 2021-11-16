Warm days ahead but rain and cooler temperatures return soon

If you're a fan of warmer weather, you'll be a big fan of today's forecast! We're waking up this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s which is about 15-20 degrees than yesterday morning. Clouds streamed into North Alabama last night which was part of the reason why it feels so mild out there. Southerly winds will aid in warming us up today as well. Sustained winds of 5-10 MPH may gust closer to 20 MPH especially later in the day. Highs reach the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. It's not impossible to see a quick sprinkle for the first half of the day but that chance is quite low. Highs will be back in the 70s Wednesday with a bit more sunshine than today.

This warm up will not last long! Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Widespread showers move into the region during the Thursday morning commute, which may mean a mess on the roads. This particular cold front will be quick moving, meaning the rain will not last all day. We should begin to dry out during the afternoon and start to see clearing skies after sunset.

The chill will be back in the air this weekend. Highs Friday are only in the mid 50s and hover near 60 this weekend. Rain chances are back Sunday but there is still some uncertainty as to what the coverage of rain in our area will be. For now, the highest rain chances with this system look to be Sunday night and early Monday.