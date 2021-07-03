Warm but spectacular 4th of July on the way!

Blue skies, unseasonably cool temperatures, and zero humidity are making for a spectacular start to the 4th of July weekend! High temperatures reached the low 80s across most of North Alabama today, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal for early July. For any events or celebrations taking place tonight, clear skies continue with temperatures in the low 70s this evening. Overnight lows will feel more like early Fall instead of early July, dropping into the low 60s in the city and the upper 50s in outlying areas.

The 4th itself looks just as great Sunday with more sunny skies. It will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s to near 90, but the lack of humidity will keep it comfortable. Clear skies and mild temperatures continue for any festivities Sunday night as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Humidity slowly increases starting Monday, with more clouds around and highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast Tuesday lasting through the rest of next week.

Meanwhile, Elsa has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves through the Caribbean. The forecast track remains largely unchanged. We still expect Elsa to make a right hand turn towards the Florida peninsula early next week, with the current landfall forecast near Tampa Tuesday evening. Elsa is expected to remain a tropical storm as it rides along the Carolina coast midweek. We will not see any direct impacts from Elsa here in North Alabama.