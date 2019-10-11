Warm Friday, showers and storms possible by late afternoon

Besides passing clouds this morning, expect partly to mostly sunny skies in North Alabama through the first half of Friday afternoon. Sunshine will warm highs to the mid 80s which is about 10 degrees above normal. By Saturday afternoon highs will struggle to reach 70.

The fast moving cold front responsible for the big cool down this weekend arrives this evening. Out ahead of the front, showers and storms are possible. The biggest concern today will be lightning especially for areas west of I-65. This may impact some Friday night football games. The threat of thunderstorms and even just showers drops off significantly closer to Sand Mountain. Lingering showers and clouds exit by noon tomorrow which allow for a sunny but much cooler Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be the coldest morning in nearly 6 months for North Alabama. Widespread morning lows in the lower 40s are expected.

The next best chance of rain will arrive Tuesday and into Wednesday. The rain will be centered just to our south but 0.50" to 1.50" is possible through Wednesday afternoon.