Warm and sunny start to the workweek

The Tennessee Valley will be much warmer to start the workweek. Highs in the low 80s Monday but upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Morning fog will clear to mostly sunny skies late Monday morning and into the afternoon.  Afternoon highs will run 5-10 degrees warmer Monday compared to Sunday which will be in the low 80s.  Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s Tuesday with isolated locations approaching the first 90 of 2019.

Most areas will remain dry through Wednesday afternoon if not Wednesday evening.  Some hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday but better chances arrive Thursday through this weekend.  Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by Thursday but the threat is centered further to the west of the Tennessee Valley.

A cold front will linger nearby the Valley Friday and into Saturday which will continue to allow for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.  As the cold front clears further east and southeast Sunday, shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to drop off for the Tennessee Valley.

