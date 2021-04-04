Warm and sunny start to the work week, rain returns Wednesday

It doesn't get much better than this for Easter Sunday! Without a cloud in the sky and a light southwest breeze, temperatures climbed into the lower 70s for many locations this afternoon. Clear skies will continue overnight and bring us another quiet and cool night. This will be our warmest night in a while with lows in the mid 40s. No frost is expected tonight, so there's no need to cover up any sensitive plants before you go to bed.

The start of the work week looks fantastic too! We'll see more sunshine Monday as the warming trend continues. Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow, then the upper 70s Tuesday with a few more clouds. By Wednesday afternoon, our next round of showers will be moving into the area ahead of a cold front. As the cold front moves closer, we will need to keep an eye on stronger storms in our area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. It is still too early for specifics beyond that at this point, but a Scattered risk for severe storms has been posted just to our west in Mississippi for this late Wednesday/early Thursday time frame. The current timing isn't favorable for severe weather, but we'll keep an eye on it. This will be a slow moving cold front, meaning several waves of showers and storms will be possible through the end of the work week. Additional strong storms could redevelop Thursday afternoon and evening, while some lingering showers will last into Friday. We will continue to fine tune the details in the days to come. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures over the next few days!