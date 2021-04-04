Warm and sunny afternoon ahead for Easter Sunday!

Sunshine throughout the day with average temperatures for this time of year are back this afternoon just in time for the Easter egg hunts!

The warm and sunny trend continues into the work week with lows only in the low to mid 40's Monday and highs back in the 70's. Cloud coverage begins to stream back in Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker. Tuesday and Wednesday's temperatures will be unseasonably warm however with temperatures nearing 80 on Wednesday.

Our next rain chance moves in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. The heaviest and most consistent rainfall looks to be on Thursday throughout the day, but scattered showers are expected all the way through Saturday. With this system still several days out, it's hard to say how strong it'll be right now. A cold front is associated with these temperatures and will cool things down going into the end of the work week.