Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Warm and sunny afternoon ahead for Easter Sunday!

Sunshine throughout the day with average temperatures for this time of year are back this afternoon just in time for the Easter egg hunts!

Posted: Apr 4, 2021 10:12 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Sunshine throughout the day with average temperatures for this time of year are back this afternoon just in time for the Easter egg hunts!

The warm and sunny trend continues into the work week with lows only in the low to mid 40's Monday and highs back in the 70's. Cloud coverage begins to stream back in Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker. Tuesday and Wednesday's temperatures will be unseasonably warm however with temperatures nearing 80 on Wednesday.

Our next rain chance moves in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. The heaviest and most consistent rainfall looks to be on Thursday throughout the day, but scattered showers are expected all the way through Saturday. With this system still several days out, it's hard to say how strong it'll be right now. A cold front is associated with these temperatures and will cool things down going into the end of the work week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516615

Reported Deaths: 10637
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749171466
Mobile37574792
Madison33646494
Tuscaloosa25149439
Montgomery23823561
Shelby23106237
Baldwin20526301
Lee15452166
Calhoun14243310
Morgan14139266
Etowah13651345
Marshall11885218
Houston10354276
Elmore9997201
Limestone9768146
Cullman9406186
St. Clair9374234
Lauderdale9156227
DeKalb8704181
Talladega8022169
Walker7069274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6617102
Blount6458132
Colbert6176127
Coffee5389112
Dale4769109
Russell423837
Franklin418982
Chilton4058109
Covington4048113
Tallapoosa3874146
Escambia386474
Dallas3518150
Chambers3490120
Clarke345360
Marion3065101
Pike304774
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254558
Marengo249560
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223155
Hale217073
Butler210666
Fayette206859
Henry187143
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe170940
Washington163938
Macon154047
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145541
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124326
Bullock120840
Conecuh108527
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 813614

Reported Deaths: 11915
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby906531560
Davidson85672902
Knox48442617
Hamilton42424478
Rutherford40924409
Williamson26668213
Sumner22594337
Montgomery18441221
Out of TN17830106
Wilson17557219
Unassigned16345130
Sullivan15468281
Blount14717194
Bradley14067145
Washington13533239
Sevier12859172
Maury12741162
Putnam11001173
Madison10508238
Robertson9393127
Anderson8469166
Hamblen8363170
Greene7535151
Tipton7134104
Coffee6718120
Dickson6526107
Cumberland6379125
Gibson6304143
Bedford6251125
Carter6232156
McMinn620296
Roane6076100
Jefferson5946121
Loudon590468
Lawrence570386
Monroe557995
Hawkins5574104
Warren544780
Dyer5321103
Franklin500987
Fayette480878
Obion444396
Cocke435998
Cheatham428350
Lincoln425463
Rhea425375
Marshall403957
Campbell401361
Weakley393960
Giles386598
Henderson366674
Carroll354082
Macon349674
White349068
Hardeman342863
Hardin342666
Lauderdale311544
Henry307975
Marion305746
Scott299545
Claiborne297974
Wayne293733
Overton293260
Hickman275343
McNairy274354
DeKalb273453
Smith269537
Haywood267060
Grainger252448
Trousdale246322
Morgan239939
Fentress234945
Johnson222838
Chester207748
Bledsoe207211
Crockett198148
Polk193024
Unicoi187949
Cannon185631
Union182434
Grundy174431
Lake168926
Humphreys163621
Sequatchie163129
Benton157640
Decatur156238
Lewis152925
Meigs131323
Jackson128835
Stewart128327
Clay107931
Houston106333
Perry105428
Moore98817
Van Buren81721
Pickett75324
Hancock52712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events