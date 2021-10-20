Warm and sunny Wednesday, storms return Thursday

Wash, rinse, and repeat. Temperatures are a bit chilly this morning in the low 50s. That is a few degrees warmer compared to the last few mornings but you may want the light jacket heading into work. By the afternoon, we will be back in the upper 70s with filtered sunshine. Some warmer spots may clip 80 but that will be the exception rather than the norm.

Changes are on the way later tonight as increased moisture from the Gulf moisture filters into North Alabama. Spotty showers will develop as early as sunrise tomorrow morning and linger for the morning commute. We will get a break by lunchtime before a narrow line of showers and storms develop along an approaching cold front by 2 or 3 PM. This line of storms will move through our area during the evening drive and exit northeast Alabama after sunset. No severe weather is expected but some gusty winds near 30 MPH can't be ruled out with the strongest storms. Rainfall totals of a quarter inch will be common with isolated areas east of I-65 picking up a half inch.

The cool down behind this front will not be nearly as dramatic as last week's front. Temperatures will still be in the low 70s Friday and warm up quickly to mid 70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday. Unfortunately, the cool Fall air is not coming back for at least another seven days as highs stay in the low 80s through the middle of next week. Rain chances do return by Monday as another nearby system could bring more showers and storms. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty among models at this point, so we've capped chances at just 20% for now. This may have to be adjusted upward in later forecasts.