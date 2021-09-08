Warm and mostly sunny Wednesday ahead of this evening's cold front

Overnight clouds and a few showers quickly exited east into Georgia this morning. Other than lingering fog, clear skies have quickly moved into North Alabama Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny skies should last through most of the afternoon which will allow for highs in the mid-80s. However, by late afternoon our next cold front will be just off to the northwest.

Expect clouds to increase ahead of the front and spotty showers and storms are possible this evening into the early morning hours Thursday. What little rain that falls won't amount to much in the grand scheme of things (mainly less than a tenth of an inch) and the front will be out of here after sunset.

In its wake, we'll get to enjoy another dose of fall-like weather as temperatures dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday morning. Both Thursday and Friday highs run slightly below average, topping out in the lower 80s.