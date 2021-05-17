Warm and mostly dry workweek

North Alabama is coming up on nearly a week since our last widespread rain (which was less than 0.10" Tuesday night of last week)

High pressure is centered along the Atlantic coast and is the dominant weather feature for the next week in the Southeast, including here in North Alabama. This dominant high will keep our pattern mostly dry and warm, if not hot!

A mix of sun and clouds and seasonable highs in the low 80s today. Southerly winds could gust closer to 20 MPH this afternoon as well. Our best rain chance over the next seven days will be this evening through Tuesday. Even then, it's not much of a chance. A stray shower can't be ruled out Monday, but most of north Alabama remains dry. Coverage may be a touch higher overnight and Tuesday, but the chance remains isolated.

With the high pressure firmly in control, our temperatures will be climbing all week long. Highs reach the mid 80s Wednesday and we will likely hit 90 degrees for the first time this year Friday or Saturday. Overnight lows stay mild in the low to mid 60s. It will be a little bit more humid as the week progresses, but it won't be the "air you can wear" that we usually deal with in the summer months.