Warm and mostly dry weekend

Saturday will warm to the upper 80s in the Tennessee Valley. Just a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 8:39 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Afternoon highs will run slightly warmer than normal this weekend to kick off the month of June.  Some isolated spots may even warm to the low 90s under mostly to partly sunny skies.  A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday afternoon and evening but slightly better chances will arrive Sunday afternoon and evening.

We won't see much in the way of measurable rain, but a few locations will luck out with a brief shower or downpour. When the rain chances return at the end of next workweek, projected totals will be closer to half and inch up to three quarters of an inch.

