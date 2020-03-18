Clear
Warm and mostly dry Wednesday, heavy rain and storms by Friday

A few showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible Wednesday in North Alabama but most will stay dry and warm through the afternoon.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:32 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Pop-up showers and a thunderstorm or two is possible this afternoon but most of North Alabama will stay dry today and Thursday. Highs warm to the upper 70s but 80 is not out of the realm of possibilities today and Thursday. That's over 10 degrees above average! A warm wind out of the south, gusting up to 20 mph, helps bump up those temperatures.

While it's fine weather to get outside as long as there's no threat of lightning, you'll still need to keep a check on those allergies. Tree pollen is very high right now and grass pollen is running moderate. Of course, you'll want to practice that "social distancing," too.  If you are outside and it's looking dark off to your south and west, pull up the WAAY-31 Weather App and track any showers or storms that could be heading in your direction.  No need to cancel outdoor time both today and Thursday.

The main event this week will be Friday. Ahead of a cold front, you can expect periods of moderate to heavy rain and the shot at some strong to severe storms. Gusty wind and small hail will be possible with the strongest storms. In total, we should pick up about an inch of rain through Friday.

It's much cooler, but drier Saturday, as lows hit the 40s and highs only reach the mid 50s during the afternoon. The confidence in the forecast rain chances starting Sunday are low, but just know that rain is possible again starting as early as the second half of the weekend, potentially holding off until Monday.

