Sunshine dominated our Friday, and we've got more sun in the forecast for Saturday before clouds and a few showers arrive on Sunday. Temperatures for our Friday evening will slide down through the 60s and into the 50s. We will cool to the mid-to-upper 30s by morning. Sun will shine on Saturday and warm us into the upper 60s. It will be a beautiful start to the weekend. Remember the sun angle is growing higher in the sky, so if you will be outdoors for long periods of time sunscreen is a necessity.

Sunday will end up being mostly salvageable as clouds will be the most noticeable change in our weather. A few showers will become possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but those showers will be sparse and more of us will likely stay dry. Heavy storms will arrive after midnight Sunday night.

Those storms start to slide into the Shoals by around 2 AM Monday morning. The rain will spread out across the Tennessee Valley for the Monday morning drive. A few heavy thunderstorms can bring brief periods of heavy rain. Gusty 30-40 mph winds are possible, but severe thunderstorms do not appear likely. It's just going to a be a slow-moving Monday morning drive. Be sure to plan ahead.

Rain will exit by midday Monday. Clouds will linger Monday afternoon and start clearing out by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will also be colder.