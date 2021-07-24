Hot and hazy for the weekend, chance for evening showers

A hot humid and hazy day is in store to start the weekend. Highs this afternoon in the 90's with heat indexes making it feel closer to the triple digits! A chance for isolated scattered showers this evening, mostly in our western counties could bring a few temporary down pours as we go into tonight. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70's Sunday morning. A chance for another round of afternoon showers by the afternoon.
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 7:05 AM
