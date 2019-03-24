A stormy start to the work week

Aside from thickening cloud cover and the isolated shower, Sunday will make for a decent end to the weekend. The chance of rain is low and temperatures still reach the low to mid 70s during the afternoon.

Tonight, showers and storms creep into the Valley from the northwest. There is no widespread, outlined risk of severe storms, but you can expect to hear some rumbles of thunder before sunrise Monday and off and on through the afternoon. Due to the spotty nature of the storms, rain totals won't be consistent across the board. However, most totals will stay under and inch.

This rain is accompanying a cold front. You likely won't feel a discernible difference in the air on Monday as the cold air lags farther behind the front, but temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday before climbing back to near 70 by Wednesday.