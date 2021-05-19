Warm and breezy again Thursday

While we managed to get some blue sky earlier this morning, high level clouds have steadily been streaming in to the area over the past few hours. We'll keep that partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight as lows dip to the mid 60s.

You may have noticed the wind today, too! We've already seen gusts over 25 mph and it will continue to be breezy both tonight and tomorrow. Thursday's highs will be quite similar to what we've had today - in the mid 80s. The heat really starts to set in Friday and the 90s are here this weekend. As discussed in previous forecasts, this weekend heat looks like it might end up being our first heat wave of the year.

Rain chances remain basically non-existent, with only the chance for isolated pop up storms starting next Wednesday.