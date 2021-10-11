Warm and breezy Monday, a few showers later this evening

We're starting off the work week with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We are not seeing much fog this morning thanks in part to a light breeze out of the south and southeast. That breeze will increase this afternoon with some gusts up to 25 MPH possible. For much of the day, we'll see a mix of sun clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. Later this evening, a cold front will arrive in far northwest Alabama. This is the same cold front responsible for last night's severe weather in the Plains. Here at home, we're not expecting severe weather but spotty showers and an isolated storm or two will be possible in the Shoals near sunset then the rest of North Alabama overnight. The front washes out right on top of us tomorrow, meaning a few showers can't be ruled out Tuesday especially east of I-65. Rainfall totals will be light.

Tonight's front won't bring much change to our weather pattern. Highs continue to stay in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. By the end of the week and this weekend, another cold front will finally provide a much welcome relief from the October heat! Showers will develop ahead of the front Friday evening and through most of Saturday. The front passes through Saturday evening. Colder air moves in as the front passes! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s for many spots! Fall air is almost here, we just have to get through the next few days. Rainfall totals over the next seven days will stay below a half inch so no flooding concerns are expected.