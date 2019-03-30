Warm and breezy with evening storms

With the Saturday morning updates to the model data, there is a slightly higher chance for strong to severe storms in a large portion of the Valley. This impacts areas mainly along and west of I-65. The best chance for storms to reach severe limits will be with those that develop just ahead of the front between 4 and 5 PM. However, most of the action occurs with the main line of storms accompanying the cold front. Damaging wind with gusts between 50 and 60 mph is the main threat, but an isolated, brief tornado is not out of the question.

Storm timing is as follows:

Due to the timing of the storms, it will be important to stay on top of the latest radar while your out and about for your Saturday night plans. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker App for Apple and Android. You can find live radar and even livestream our continuous coverage in the event you lose power. If you see storm damage, just scroll down the home screen to submit your photo to the WAAY 31 newsroom, as long as you can do so SAFELY.

Behind the front, MUCH colder air will quickly sweep into the region. Temperatures drop to near 40 degrees by Sunday morning and highs only make it to the mid 50s during the afternoon. Lows Sunday night dip into the low to mid 30s.