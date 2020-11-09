Warm all week, rain returns Tuesday

It is a mild start to the new work week in North Alabama. Temperatures this morning are in the mid 60s in most spots. We warm up into the upper 70s once again this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. It will also breezy with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. You won't need the umbrella today, but rain chances return Tuesday afternoon and evening as a combination of tropical moisture being pumped in from Tropical Storm Eta and an approaching cold front will impact our area. We are not expecting direct impacts from Eta here at home as it will continue to meander near the Florida Gulf Coast into the upcoming weekend.

Coverage of rain on Tuesday will be spotty with scattered showers developing as early as midday. Coverage slowly becomes more widespread through the evening as a cold front approaches North Alabama. One or storms can't be entirely ruled out Wednesday, but no strong storms are expected. The most widespread rain coverage will be Wednesday. The front moves through Wednesday night, thus ending our rain chances for the latter half of the week. Areas west of I-65 will likely only see up to a half inch of rainfall this week, while higher totals closer to 1.0 to 1.5 inches is expected. Some locally higher amounts are possible, but we are not too concerned about flooding right now. Temperatures stay above normal in the low to mid 70s through the rest of the week despite the cold front. Another system brings additional rain chances this weekend.