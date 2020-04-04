Warm again Sunday with a few spotty showers

It's been another beautiful Spring day across North Alabama. The breaks in the clouds this afternoon allowed highs to warm to near 80 today. Hope you got outside to get some fresh air! Most of your Sunday also looks dry, but with more clouds than sun. We can't rule out an isolated shower or two tomorrow afternoon and evening, similar to what we see during the summer months in North Alabama. But all in all, it will be another great day to be outside. That changes though as we kick off a new week.

Daily chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue for much of the week ahead. The pattern is actually similar to what we typically see during the summertime, with daily chances for pop up showers and a few thunderstorms. Just like Sunday, a few pop up showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Our next chance for widespread rainfall begins Monday evening and continues into Tuesday. By Monday night, a weak front will slide into North Alabama. Combine this front with plenty of moisture from the Gulf, widespread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible into the day Tuesday. We are not expecting severe weather at this time.

More chances for showers and a few storms continue for the rest of the upcoming week, with the last rain chance arriving Thursday that will bring much cooler air back into North Alabama. With the exception of Tuesday, much of the rain we see this week will be scattered and no day looks to be a washout at this point. Rainfall totals will also stay low due to the more scattered nature of our rain chances this week. Most locations can expect around one quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain this week. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s with some nudging into the lower 80s by Wednesday before crashing into the 60s Friday.