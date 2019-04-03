Warm Wednesday, thunderstorms arrive Thursday

Thanks to the clear skies overnight Wednesday morning we saw temperatures fall to the mid 30s throughout the Tennessee Valley. These same clear skies will also allow for a quick warm up through the late morning hours and into your Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will run 5-10 degrees warmer Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

You will notice increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening Wednesday but the Valley will remain dry through the morning commute Thursday. Rain chances slowly start to go up by the afternoon with the best chances occuring by the early to late evening Thursday. There is a low chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening with the threat ending after midnight Friday morning.

The pattern will remain unsettled Saturday through Tuesday of next week with the next best chance of widespread rain occuring Sunday evening and into Monday. Included in these rain chances will be the threat of thunderstorms each day Saturday-Tuesday.