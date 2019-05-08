Clear

Warm Wednesday, strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

Mostly sunny and almost hot for the Tennessee Valley Wednesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Wednesday will be borderline hot for the Tennessee Valley.  Most of the Valley will warm to the mid to upper 80s but some isolated areas could approach 90° for the first time of 2019.

We have a 20% chance for rain Wednesday because a few pop-up showers will be possible closer to Sand Mountain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Better chances for showers and rumbles of thunder will arrive closer to midnight and into the overnight hours Thursday morning.  A thunderstorm complex from the Southern Plains may hold together enough to bring showers and rumbles of thunder through the early morning hours Thursday.

A 2nd round of thunderstorms will likely arrive by the early afternoon hours Thursday for the Tennessee Valley.  This line of thunderstorms could bring embedded isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.  The main concern will be gusty winds.

Besides the severe threat we also expect periods of heavy rain Thursday through Sunday.  Most areas will see 2" or more of rain during this period.  Localized flooding and ponding on roadways will be possible.  Drier weather will return by Sunday evening and into early next week.

