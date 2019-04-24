Warm Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday

The Tennessee Valley will see another warm afternoon with highs near the mid 80s. These afternoon temperatures are 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. We will continue to see passing clouds but also extended periods of mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

Our next weather maker arrives Thursday and into Friday. A few hit or miss showers will be possible by Thursday morning but better chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Thursday afternoon and evening. The severe threat is still centered well to our southwest but the Storm Tracker Weather Team will track any thunderstorms closely.

This system will begin to exit through Friday morning, allowing for mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon but with cooler highs.

Expect a nice weekend for the Valley but a few showers will be possible Sunday as a weak system grazes our area.