Warm Tuesday, next chance for rain Thursday

Tuesday will be about 3-5 degrees warmer than yesterday placing afternoon highs in the mid-80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a little breezy at times with south winds gusting to 25 mph.

We're back to the mid-80s Wednesday and by the end of the week we'll be slightly cooler with a few scattered showers and storms. At this point, severe weather looks unlikely, but we'll of course be watching it closely this time of year. Highs dip to the low to mid 70s to end the week behind a cold front, then the 80s return to close the weekend.