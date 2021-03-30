Warm Tuesday but monitoring thunderstorm and flood threat late tonight

Don't let the rain in the Tuesday forecast mislead you today. It will still be a spectacular Tuesday late morning and afternoon for North Alabama. Mostly sunny skies last for most through the late afternoon. Most if not all of our area remains dry through 5:00 PM. Today's rain chances are mostly for this evening and late tonight.

At this point in time, North Alabama faces a Marginal Risk for severe weather, a 1 out of 5 on the scale from the Storm Prediction Center. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning ahead of and along a cold front that will be sweeping through. We'll pick up about 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. This rainfall on top of already saturated ground means we'll need to monitor the risk for flooding and flash flooding again.

In the wake of the cold front we'll have frost/freeze conditions Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. In fact, on Wednesday our high will come after midnight before the cold front arrives. That means we'll have 60s ahead of the front and by lunchtime we'll be cooling to the 40s and 50s.

Although it's chilly in the short-term, temperatures rebound fairly quickly. Highs reach the lower 70s on Easter Sunday. Some more good news: a quiet weather pattern settles in for the next several days as a ridge of high pressure keeps weather systems at bay through about the middle of next week.