Warm Thursday, stray thunderstorm possible

Thursday started with cloud cover but quick clearing is allowing for mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs will run 3-5 degrees warmer than Wednesday, placing most in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

High pressure responsible for our heat is also keeping North Alabama mostly dry the next few days. Return flow or southerly flow on the west side of this high may allow for a few showers or storms to approach from out of central Mississippi by late afternoon. Most of this activity will dissipate before approaching Franklin County or the Shoals but there is a small chance for isolated showers or storms for areas mostly west of I-65. Expect a similar setup Friday, though the chances are slightly higher than today, again for areas west of I-65.

Rain chances are a bit higher Sunday and Monday with an approaching cold front. By the end of the weekend, we'll have highs in the upper 80s! The cold front passes Sunday night into Monday, but it won't bring a hit of cold weather. Instead, it'll knock temperatures into the lower 80s for highs with lows back into the 50s. Rain totals with the front are meager, too. Most spots will pick up less than a tenth of an inch.