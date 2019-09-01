Warm Labor Day on the way, Dorian remains a powerful Category 5 hurricane

Labor Day weekend continues to stay dry and warm across north Alabama. Expect much of the same for Labor Day itself on Monday, with lots of sun and a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will climb into the lower 90s for most locations. Tuesday and Wednesday also look warm and dry, with temperatures climbing to the mid 90s for some locations. No rain chances are in the forecast for north Alabama for the next seven days.

The main weather story continues to be Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall as an incredibly powerful Category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 miles per hour earlier Sunday in the northern Bahamas. Dorian will not lose much strength as it continues to barrel westward towards the Florida east coast. The National Hurricane Center continues to keep the center of Dorian off the coast, staying out at sea. However, it is far too close for comfort and impacts remain likely for Florida as well as Georgia and the Carolinas later in the week. Heavy rain, storm surge, and hurricane force winds are all possible as Dorian works its way up the Florida coast. Some data continues to move Dorian to the west, potentially bringing a Florida landfall back into play. There is still a lot of uncertainty with Hurricane Dorian and where it will eventually end up. The bottom line is that major impacts are expected to the Florida east coast and into Georgia and the Carolinas next week. We will continue to monitor Dorian's progress closely. Dorian will not impact our weather here in north Alabama.