Warm Labor Day, Dorian stalls over the Bahamas

A warm but sunny Labor Day on tap today as Dorian stalls out, producing catastrophic damage in the Bahamas.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Staying sunny and warm for your Labor Day here in north Alabama. Highs will be in the low 90s for most locations today. Some spots could reach the mid 90s today as well. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower especially west of I-65 this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry today. The forecast stays quiet for the next seven days as well, with plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds, and warm temperatures in the mid 90s. We cool down into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Dorian continues to churn through the northern islands of the Bahamas this morning, continuing as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 miles per hour as of 10AM. The latest forecasts continue to keep the center of Dorian offshore, but it is dangerously close to the Florida coast line. The cone of uncertainty with the forecast track is also still quite large, meaning that a lot can change very rapidly today and for the next several days. Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas will all experience significant impacts from Hurricane Dorian even if it does not make landfall in the United States. Storm surge, very heavy rainfall, and hurricane force winds are all concerns along the southeast coast through the entire week. There will be no impacts from Dorian here at home.

